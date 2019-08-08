Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Sure, August is already here and moving fast. You still need a fan, though. It may be hot where you live until well into October or you might just like to have a fan on even if it is cold outside. Whatever your vices might be, you’ll want to hop on this Honeywell deal ASAP. You can get two Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fans for only $60 on Amazon. Included in the two-pack is the black and white fan, which have eight speeds and remote control. If you hate a fan that is loud while oscillating, many Amazon reviewers have said this actually is a quiet tower fan.