You Can Get Microsoft’s Surface Pro X Keyboard and Slim Pen for $60 off Today

Jordan McMahon
Photo: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)
If you’re able to get past its shortcomings, Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is a sleek, lightweight 2-in-1 that you can easily toss in a bag or carry around the house to get work done. Unfortunately, buying it won’t get you the Surface Pro X Keyboard or Slim Pen, and they’re not exactly cheap. Typically, a bundle of the two costs $270, but today you can get it for $210. So, if you’re looking to alternate between a trackpad and a stylus, or just want to doodle on your Surface between meetings, this might be the deal you’re looking for.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

