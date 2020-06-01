You Can Get Microsoft’s Surface Pro X Keyboard and Slim Pen for $60 off Today

Microsoft Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen Photo : Sam Rutherford ( Gizmodo )

Microsoft Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen | $210 | Amazon

If you’re able to get past its shortcomings, Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is a sleek, lightweight 2-in-1 that you can easily toss in a bag or carry around the house to get work done. Unfortunately, buying it won’t get you the Surface Pro X Keyboard or Slim Pen, and they’re not exactly cheap. Typically, a bundle of the two costs $270, but today you can get it for $210. So, if you’re looking to alternate between a trackpad and a stylus, or just want to doodle on your Surface between meetings, this might be the deal you’re looking for.

