Are you looking forward to Toy Story 4 releasing in theaters in a couple of weeks? It has been nine years since the last installment in the Toy Story franchise and now there are new toys joining the crew. Kids and adults alike are already obsessed with the odd-new toy, Forky. Apparently, sporks can be toys too. Right now, you can get an adorable Funko Pop! Disney Toy Story 4 – Forky for only $9.