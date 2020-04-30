It's all consuming.
You Can Get Apple’s Airpods for $20 off Right Now

Jordan McMahon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) | $140 | B&amp;H Photo
If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $20 off right now at B&H Photo. They’re portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

