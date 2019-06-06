Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Xbox One X 1TB Black Console NKA 2K19 Bundle | $300 | eBay

If you’ve been waiting to buy an Xbox One X, now is the time to spend your money. As a probable tie-in to the NBA Finals, you can get an Xbox One X 1TB Black Console NKA 2K19 Bundle for only $300 on eBay, the discount will appear at checkout. The bundle includes a black controller and Xbox One X, as well as a digital download of NBA 2K19. The Xbox One X has an AMD Octa-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 1TB HD, and 4K Blu-ray and streaming.