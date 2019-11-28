You Can Get an Entire Year of Nintendo Switch Online for a Low $15

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month Individual Membership (Digital) | $15 | Target



Right now, you can get yourself an entire year of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits for a low $15. Normally priced at $25 , this is a rare discount and one of the best deals we’ve seen on this year- long membership.

Just a heads up, you won’t get a physical card. Instead you’ll get a code sent via email after your order is completed.