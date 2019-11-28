It's all consuming.
You Can Get an Entire Year of Nintendo Switch Online for a Low $15

Tercius
176
Save
Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month Individual Membership (Digital) | $15 | Target
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Right now, you can get yourself an entire year of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits for a low $15. Normally priced at $25, this is a rare discount and one of the best deals we’ve seen on this year-long membership.

Just a heads up, you won’t get a physical card. Instead you’ll get a code sent via email after your order is completed.

