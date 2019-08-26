Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership 12 Month (Digital) | $28 | Target

Right now, you and your entire family can get a year of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits for a low $28. Better still, it’ll stack on top of that Twitch/Amazon Prime promotion. Normally priced at $35, this is a rare discount and one of the best deals we’ve seen on this yearlong membership.

Just a heads up, you won’t get a physical card. Instead you’ll get a code sent via email after your order is completed.