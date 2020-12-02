It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
You Can Get a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Super Mario Odyssey Together for $69, So Go Ahead and Say It

Giovanni Colantonio
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller + Super Mario Odyssey | $69 | Walmart
Image: Walmart
Okay I know it’s a meme to say “nice” when the number 69 appears anywhere. I do it all the time. It never gets old. But this time, it’s actually warranted. Walmart has a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller bundle up, which comes bundled with a download code for Super Mario Odyssey. And yes, it is $69 (you’ll have to add it to your cart to reveal the price). Before your instincts kick in and you say it, consider that this is legitimately a nice deal. You’re essentially getting a free game with your controller. If you just bought a Switch this weekend, it’s an especially excellent deal that kills two birds with one stone. With all that said, you know what to do.

