BUZIO Weighted Blanket, 60" x 80", 25 Pounds | $70 | Amazon | Promo code DAVIUXJE



Looking to eliminate some stress in your life? You can get a weighted blanket on sale right now and see why everyone keeps raving about them. Depending on your size, it is suggested to get a blanket that is about 7-12% of your body weight. Typically, we see a lot of 15-pound blankets on sale, but BUZIO is offering 30% off their 25-pound blanket on Amazon.



You can get 48" x 72", 15-pound weighted blanket for $44 using the promo code Y399GELR. The 60" x 80", 20-pound blanket is $43 when you clip the $10 coupon and use promo code BFTUS9B9. The 58" x 78", 20-pound blanket is $49 when you use the promo code FWFF8ELN. The 60" x 80", 25-pound blanket is $70 when you use the promo code DAVIUXJE.