Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

It is summer (obviously) and you know what that means? Time to get in the water. If you like to float in the pool or on a raft down the river, you’re in luck. And if you prefer camping over swimming, you’re still on the right page. Intex has a variety of deals on inflatable products for Prime Day.



You can get a river inflatable sports lounge for $12, a Queen air mattress for $29, a two-person kayak (with oars and a pump) for $52, a canopy island for $52, an inflatable cooler for $14, and more.

Obviously, you need to blow everything up. You can snag an Intex air pump (if not included in your purchase, like with the 2-person kayak) for only $12.