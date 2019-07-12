Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

$15 Amazon Credit When You Back Up on Amazon Photos | Amazon

Does anyone want some free money? Of course, you do. Amazon is making it easy to earn free gift cards. You can get a $15 Amazon gift card when you back up your pictures using free storage on Amazon Photos. To get your gift card, you need to download the free Amazon Photos app and upload your photos. You’ll need to then turn on Auto-Save to automatically back up your photos. And it is as easy as that! You’ll receive your $15 e-gift card within 14 days.

Now, this Amazon Photos offer is only eligible if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Sadly, not every Prime member has access to this offer. You’ll need to either get the offer via email or access it directly on Amazon’s website.