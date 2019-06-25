Screenshot: Amazon

3-Month Subscription to Audible | $15 | Amazon

It really does pay to be an Amazon Prime member. As Prime Day(s) rapidly approaches, Amazon has a new limited-time, exclusive deal. You can get three months of Audible for the price of one. That’s right, it is only $5/month (or $15 total) for a three-month subscription to Audible. The only catch? It is only for Amazon Prime members and only available to new Audible users.

Each month, you can download two Audible originals, and one audiobook of your choice for free, each of which will be yours to keep forever, even if you cancel your membership. Individual audiobooks frequently cost $15 or more, so you stand to save a lot on the latest hits.