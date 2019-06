Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

25% Off Enso Rings | Amazon

Do you have a summer vacation planned where you’ll be having fun in the sun? If you don’t want to risk losing your expensive engagement or wedding ring in the sand, you can get yourself a silicone wedding band. Your finger won’t feel naked if you snag 25% off Enso Rings on Amazon right now, just clip the coupon. You can choose from an assortment of men’s and women’s styles and colors, like white, pink sand, obsidian black, turquoise, slate, misty gray, and more.