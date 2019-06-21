Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Tool Kit | $9 | Amazon

Have you ever had a smartphone that was constantly giving you grief? If you’re handy, it is hard to reason with yourself to spend $100 to get your phone fixed when you know you can do it at home. You can do just that with the right tools when you buy an AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Tool Kit for $9. The kit comes with a screwdriver with an extended handle, different sized bits, two mini pry bars, an opening pick, a SIM card ejector tool, and a suction cup.