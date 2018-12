Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

As an 80s baby/child of the 90s, I love Target’s Wild Fable line. Give me all the cropped fuzzy sweaters, the sparkly skirts, the chunky shoes, the shiny everything. Velvet! Glitter! Hologram!



Today it’s like Christmas came early, because the collection is 30% off for Green Monday. Some pieces are also eligible for a stacking buy one, get one 50% off promo, so this is your chance to make up for all those Delia’s looks you circled in the catalog but never bought.