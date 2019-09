Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Up to 50% Off Select Bathroom Fixtures | Home Depot

Been on the market for a bidet? Look no further. Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day is on bathroom fixtures and few bidets are included in this sale. You can get a Brondell Swash Luxury Bidet Seat for $325 (50% off), today only.