Photo: Public Rec

10% Off Your Order | Public Rec | Promo code KINJA10

Have you been looking for a pair of pants that are stylish enough to wear to work, but also comfortable enough to wear to the gym? Meet the All Day Every Day Pant from Public Rec. The pants are crafted for men on the move, as an alternative to sweatpants, but a more comfortable option than jeans. Right now, you can get 10% off your order when you use promo code KINJA10.

If you’re looking for something a little dressier, though I will concede and say the Every Day Pant isn’t slouchy, the WorkDay Pant might be a better fit for you. If you want to get both or a pair of joggers, the promo code applies to your entire cart (one time only). Public Rec has free shipping and free returns on their orders.