It's all consuming.
You Can Finally Get a Decent Robotic Vacuum For Under $100, Today Only

Shep McAllister
Coredy Robotic Vacuum Gold Box | Amazon
Coredy Robotic Vacuum Gold Box | Amazon

Decent robotic vacuums have been knocking on the sub-$100 door for awhile, but today’s Amazon Gold Box is one of the first times we’ve seen then break through that impulse buy barrier.

Three different models from Coredy are included in the sale, starting at $96 for a basic model with impressive 1400pA suction. For just $4 more, you can step up to a model that can also mop hard floors, or you can get a more powerful vacuum with included boundary strips (to keep it away from cords, pet water bowls, and the like) for $138. All three deals are only available today, and could sell out early, so lock in your order before they’re all hoovered up.

