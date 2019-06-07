Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Avengers Bottle Openers, Thor's Hammer | $11

If you want to drink like Thor, you can get into his mindset when you wield Mjolnir. Now, we’re not talking the one that was forged in the heart of a dying star. This is a mini version of Thor’s hammer that you can use to crack open a beer. You can get an Avengers Bottle Openers, Thor’s Hammer in silver or bronze for $11 with the promo code KJVENG. Using the same code, you can channel your inner Thanos with this Infinity Gauntlet bottle opener. If you haven’t gotten your dad a present for Father’s Day yet, one of these three bottle openers makes a great additional gift.