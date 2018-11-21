Urban Outfitters has dropped its Black Friday sale, and you can score some major savings if you’ve got a lot of shopping to do. The deal is a mix-and-match BOGO 50% off sitewide, and it covers everything from clothes to shoes to furniture to records. You can find a gift for just about anyone — your parents, your bestie, your cat — so if you want, you can knock out all your shopping before it’s even turkey time.
You Can Complete Your Entire Shopping List with Urban Outfitters' Black Friday Sale
