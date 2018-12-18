Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Among the items on this year’s list of Oprah’s Favorite Things is a $78 pair of mittens. I’m sure they’re wonderful mittens, soft mittens, the best mittens, but I’m also sure that you have to have Oprah money to drop that kind of cash on socks for your hands.

But what Oprah says goes, and Oprah says you need faux fur mittens. So I guess you should pick up a pair of these $7 Wild Fable Women’s Faux Fur Mittens from Target in solid or animal print. If you choose black, LBR — no one is going to be able to tell the difference between these and the Oprah-recommended brand. In fact, based on the reviews, these might even be better.

