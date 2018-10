Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

If you haven’t gotten yourself a Nintendo Switch deal yet, MassGenie (a group-buying site similar to MassDrop) has them marked down to $265, which is about as low as we’ve ever seen them go.

The site has offered Switch deals in the past, and it seems that buyers had positive experiences.