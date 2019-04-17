Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You don’t need to own a guitar if you want to enjoy a Marshall speaker. This model still acts as a throwback to the old days of rock music, but now it works with Bluetooth. So, in theory, you can connect this speaker to your smartphone and play “Baby Shark” if you really wanted to. I won’t judge you for your music tastes. Urban Outfitters is selling the Marshall Stanmore Wireless Speaker in cream for $275, which is $75 off the retail price.

This speaker is more unique than your average Bluetooth compatible model. Aside from the nostalgia factor, you can hook your record player up to this using the RCA input. This will give your music the clearest and most precise sound as possible. The speaker has analog interaction knobs that allow the user to adjust the bass, volume, and treble. This gives you the opportunity to give your music a sound customized to your taste.

If you don’t mind buying a refurbished model, you can also snag this on Amazon for even cheaper. You can buy this speaker in black for $170.