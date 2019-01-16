Photo: Amazon

The spherical BB-8 is perhaps the fictional character least suited to be modeled in a LEGO set, but this 1,106 piece kit actually does a remarkable job of portraying the adorable droid with right-angled pieces.



This BB-8 doesn’t roll, obviously, but his head can rotate, and he even has a removable hatch with a pop-out welding torch inside. The product page takes great pains to clarify that it’s a non-functioning welding torch, but I’m sure there are some DIY enthusiasts out there who would love to replace it with the real thing. Please, get in touch if you do.

Normally $100, you can take BB-8 home for $71 today, an all-time low.