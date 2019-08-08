Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $240 | Amazon

Okay, don’t take us literally. You obviously can’t walk into a movie theater and start using this Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker, but you can physically carry it with you anywhere. The speaker offers 20+ hours of music and is equipped with Bluetooth 5. 0 apt technology for wireless music play. If you’re low on juice, it has a quick-charge option that gives you two more hours of playtime. As a Marshall speaker, the Kilburn II offers multi-directional sound via Bluefin stereo sound, with a frequency range of 52 - 20,000 Hz.