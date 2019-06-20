Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Online Sample Sale | BAGGU

There are many things I don’t know in this life, but here’s one thing I’m sure of: I can never own enough BAGGU bags. Now, you too can experience the joy of BAGGU for a lot less than usual thanks to their annual Online Sample Sale, happing now.

A ton of the bag brand’s coveted classics are marked down by up to 60%, with a bunch of backpacks, totes, and wallets priced as low as $20 or less. I can personally vouch for this $20 grid-patterned Duck Bag, the $86 Drawstring Purse in either black or brown (I have both colors! It’s that good!), the $70 Cross Body Purse, and this 3D Zip Set of nylon pouches, not to mention, this smaller version of my beloved Standard BAGGU nylon sack. As for me, I’ll probably pick up a new backpack or tote, because I feel like I’m legally obligated to take advantage of these amazing prices (I’m not, but you get it). No matter which BAGGU you choose from this grab bag of deals, rest assured that you’re bagging something great.

