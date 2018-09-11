Graphic: Shep McAllister

Quick thought experiment: A bird has pooped on you outside a restaurant, and a kind bystander has offered you a paper napkin to clean yourself off. Do you use the napkin and go about your day, or do you go inside and wash off with running water in the bathroom?



That’s the elevator pitch for bidets, and it’s a persuasive one. Of course you should clean your undercarriage with water, it’s pure savagery that most of us don’t. And installing one is a lot easier and cheaper than you might think. Today on Amazon, you can score a Superior Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $36 with promo code 40OFFKINJA.

That’s not the cheapest bidet we’ve ever seen, but this one sets itself apart with dual front and rear retractable nozzles, and an automatic cleaning mode. Plus, $36 is a bargain for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.