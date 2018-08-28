Graphic: Shep McAllister

Quick thought experiment: A bird has pooped on you outside a restaurant, and a kind bystander has offered you a paper napkin to clean yourself off. Do you use the napkin and go about your day, or do you go inside and wash off with running water in the bathroom?



That’s the elevator pitch for bidets, and it’s a persuasive one. Of course you should clean your undercarriage with water, it’s pure savagery that most of us don’t. And installing one is a lot easier and cheaper than you might think. This model from Superior Bidet is 50% off for our readers today - just $25 with promo code 50OFFKINJA. You can install it yourself in minutes on almost any toilet; all you need is a screwdriver, a wrench, and an open mind.