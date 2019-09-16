Graphic: Apple

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular | Up to $58 off select configurations

The new Apple Watch Series 5 isn’t even out yet, but that’s not stopping Amazon from offering discounts.



If you’re going the GPS + Cellular route, you can get $50 off a few different stainless steel configurations, like this one with a standard sport band (also available in 40mm), or this one with a Milanese loop.The best deal of all is this 40mm gold stainless steel with a gold Milanese loop to match, which is $50 off, with an additional $8 clippable coupon.

If you don’t want cellular capabilities, your available discounts are more modest, but still pretty surprising for an unreleased Apple product. The space gray aluminum 40mm and the silver and gold 44mm options are all $15 off.

The Apple Watch Series 5 isn’t a huge upgrade from the Series 4 (which was excellent), but it does feature a new screen technology that can stay on at all times, so you no longer have to raise your wrist or tap the watch to see the time.