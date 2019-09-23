Photo: Kotaku

If you think of the new Switch Lite as the best Game Boy ever made, rather than a stripped down Nintendo Switch, it’s a remarkably good gaming system. And though it only came out last Friday, you can already save $30 on it from Rakuten with promo code SAVE15.



Judged strictly as a portable personal gaming system, the Switch Lite is better than the original Switch. It’s more compact, which makes it more portable. Since it has no removable parts, the Switch Lite feels much more solid and sturdy than the regular Switch in handheld mode, even though it weighs slightly less at .66 pounds versus .88. The plastic that makes up the Switch Lite’s casing has a soft and slightly rough texture to it that’s a joy on the fingertips.

Note: You’ll have to be signed into a free Rakuten account to use the promo code.