Fire Emblem: Three Houses [Switch] | $50 | Amazon

Fire Emblem: Three Houses seems to be the new must-own Switch game (editor’s note: there are too many must-own Switch games!), and even though it’s only been out for a week, you can get it for $10 off on Amazon right now. Tissues not included.