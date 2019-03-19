Graphic: Shep McAllister

What Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep are to acting, Herman Miller’s Aeron is to office seating. The classic adjustable chair has supported butts in fancy offices for over 25 years, and you can get one with upgraded adjustable arms for $474 on eBay right now, a steal compared to the $1,000+ you’d spend buying direct form Herman Miller.

It’s an open box model, which means someone might have sat in it before you, but the seat is porous, so you don’t have to worry about other peoples’ farts infecting your expensive new toy.