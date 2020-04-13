Cooking Mama: Cookstar with RDS Case Graphic : Gabe Carey

Cooking Mama: Cookstar with RDS Case | $60 | Kohls

Sometimes deal hunting is less about finding a discount and more about finding the products itself. This couldn’t be more true of Cooking Mama: Cookstar, available at Kohls—with an included RDS Nintendo Switch case—for $60. This game broke the internet last week when it quietly launched on the Nintendo eShop before quickly and mysteriously being removed the same day.



Reports later surfaced claiming that Cooking Mama: Cookstar was harnessing the power of the Switch to mine for cryptocurrency (it wasn’t). To date, it’s still not available on the eShop, however. For now, your best bet is to grab a copy from Kohls, along with the complimentary travel case, before supplies run out. This could end up a highly sought after collector’s item someday.

Cooking Mama: Cookstar was supposed to release on March 31, 2020. While the most likely speculation points to its use of unlicensed music pulled from YouTube, the truth of the missing Mama has still yet to be uncovered. Sold out on its official Shopify website, Planet Entertainment says the game will return on April 15. In the meantime, Kohls appears to be the best option.

The developers of Cooking Mama: Cookstar took home PETA’s “Proggy” award back in August of last year for its inclusion of a vegetarian mode, according to our sister site Kotaku.

