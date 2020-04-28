You Can Actually Buy a Switch Lite at Adorama Right Now—Cute Animal Crossing Case and All

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle | $280 | Adorama

Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Digital Code] | $60 | Amazon

The Nintendo Switch quarantine hunt continues. Anyone who’s tried to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, for themselves or their loved ones, lately knows what an impossible undertaking it ostensibly is. Either you find one and it sells out or you can’t find one at all. For now, you can snap one up—complete with an Animal Crossing carrying case and Nintendo-branded 128GB SanDisk microSD card from Adorama. Pair it with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the complete experience.

A lil’ warning, though, it’ll cost ya $280, a much steeper price of admission than that of the Switch Lite during the Normal Times™. Get it before someone else secures the last one for themselves. And once you’ve put in the hours, chime into our Animal Crossing: New Horizons discussion from last week with your own take on the game. Is it really fun to play or a glorified chore simulator? Let us know AFTER reading our post.