You and Your Mom Can Save 33% on This 'Supermom' CBD Starter Pack From Sunday Scaries

Gabe Carey
If you’ve ever had the burning desire to get your mom to try cannabidiol (CBD), have we got the deal for you. For a limited time, Sunday Scaries is giving moms and anyone who has a mom 33% off their “Supermom” bundle, bringing the final price down to $149, plus free shipping. On a normal day, this pack—which includes vitamin-infused sweet CBD gummies, sour vegan gummies, and not one but TWO CBD oil tinctures—would set your mom back $225. But because we like her (and you, if you’re the mom reading this), we’re cutting a discount to provide some much-needed relief. After spending months at home working and taking care of the kids, no one deserves it more than you or your Supermom.

