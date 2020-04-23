It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

You and Bae Can Reach Your Peak With an Ella Paradis Vibrator Bundle

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
2.0K
Save
Vibrator Bundle | $40 | Ella Paradis
Vibrator Bundle | $40 | Ella Paradis
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Vibrator Bundle | $40 | Ella Paradis

Boring, long nights these days are the name of the game, so why not add excitement, especially if you’re bunkered up with a partner? Ella Paradis is offering a totally pleasurable deal where you get two amazing vibrators for you and bae to have the orgasms of your life for only $40! Yup. Usually, both these vibes would cost you about $100, but you’re basically getting more than half off! Sure does sound satisfying to me—grab this deal before it’s gone!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Gear You Need to Recreate Movie Theater Popcorn at Home

Keep Your Apartment Tidy With the Eufy BoostIQ 11S [Exclusive]

Get 50% off the VAVA 9-in-1 USB-C Hub [Exclusive]

Ask Mechanic Shop Femme: What Should I Do If I Get Into an Accident During COVID-19?