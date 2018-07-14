LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean Silent Mary Kit | $140 | Walmart
Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO’s Pirates of the Caribbean Silent Mary kit includes nearly 2300 pieces, your favorite characters from the movie, and great touches like tattered sails and a collapsible mast. It’s basically always sold for $200 since it came out, but Walmart has it for just $140 right now, so get this deal before it gets dragged to Davy Jones’ locker.