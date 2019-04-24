Graphic: Shep McAllister

There may yet come a day when everything you need to plug into your computer plugs directly into a USB-C port. But until that day comes, you’re going to want a USB-C hub to turn the versatile port into all of the legacy ports you could possibly need.



This new 7-in-1 adapter from Anker is unique in that, in addition to a 100W USB-C passthrough power port (which is fairly common), it features an additional USB-C data port as well, which you could presumably plug another hub into, or a USB-C to Lightning cable, or a USB-C hard drive. I don’t believe I’ve seen this feature on any other hub of this size.

Of course, you also get a few USB 3.0 ports, 4K HDMI, and an SD card reader, so most of your port needs should be covered. Just clip the $10 coupon, and use promo code KINJA8346 to save an extra dollar at checkout.