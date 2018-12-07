Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Pinterest would have you believe that everyone but you has a gigantic, beautifully organized drop zone somewhere in their home. But they don’t, or else there would be no need for this Linon Hall Tree with Storage Bench, $151, to exist.



It’s cool if you still want to build in shelves and cubbies, but until you save up for that splurge, this piece has four hooks for coats and bags and a split-top bench seat for gloves, hats, shoes, and whatever else you want to keep nearby. It’s also a lot simpler to buy, build, and place; you can do it faster than a contractor could even get back to you with an estimate.

