Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Instant Pot Smart + Echo Dot | $89 | Amazon

It wouldn’t be Prime Day without Instant Pot deals, and this year’s don’t disappoint. Get a 6 qt. Instant Pot Plus (which has a more detailed screen than the standard Instant Pot Duo) for an all-time low $56, or a Wi-Fi connected Instant Pot Smart with a bonus Echo Dot for just $89.



If you don’t already own one of these, I don’t know what to tell you other than “it’s time.” They cook food mind-bendingly quickly, they can replace your slow cooker, and they make incredible rice. At these prices, there’s no reason not to buy one.

Advertisement

Also on sale are the company’s sous-vide circulator (which weirdly enough doesn’t work with the Instant Pot; you just clip it to a stockpot or whatever), and its brand new blender.