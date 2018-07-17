Amazon’s probably not the first place you’d go to buy appliances, but it might be worth checking out for Prime Day if you’re in the market for an upgrade. Several Kenmore washers, dryers, and electric ranges are on sale for Prime members, including free delivery and hookup.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Yes, There Are Prime Day Deals On Washers, Dryers, and Ranges
Amazon’s probably not the first place you’d go to buy appliances, but it might be worth checking out for Prime Day if you’re in the market for an upgrade. Several Kenmore washers, dryers, and electric ranges are on sale for Prime members, including free delivery and hookup.