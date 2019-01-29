Graphic: Shep McAllister

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly MFCL2685DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 24 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 35 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.