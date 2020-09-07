ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
GamingPlaystation 4

Yell “Kobe!” and Save $10 on NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition on PS4

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
79
Save
NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition | $90 | Amazon
NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition | $90 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition | $90 | Amazon

In this unyielding year from hell, it’s easy to forget that it’s been barely eight months since Kobe Bryant’s untimely passing. Bryant’s immense NBA success and impact on the game will never be forgotten, however, and now you can channel his shooting power and charisma in the brand new NBA 2K1 Mamba Forever Edition.

Advertisement

Released on Friday, this special-edition version of 2K’s annual hoops smash has a gorgeous painted cover paying tribute to the legend, plus it comes with loads of bonus in-game content: Kobe shoes and jerseys, not to mention a bunch of currency, boosts, and other benefits.

The PlayStation 4 version is already $10 off at Amazon, plus you’ll be able to download the digital PlayStation 5 version free when it launches with the console later this year. Just be sure to drop a “Kobe!” the next time you fling some improbable beauty at the rim.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

We Tried the Johnsonville Sizzling Sausage Grill, and Nothing Exploded (Except Our Minds)

Looking To Spruce up an Old Ride? Here's the Gear My Car Friends Are Buying

All the Key Ingredients to Stop Wasting Food and Cook Properly for One

Save $120 on a 55-Inch Hisense Led 4K Smart Android TV