Yell “Kobe!” and Save $10 on NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition on PS4

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Image : Andrew Hayward

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition | $90 | Amazon



In this unyielding year from hell, it’s easy to forget that it’s been barely eight months since Kobe Bryant’s untimely passing. Bryant’s immense NBA success and impact on the game will never be forgotten, however, and now you can channel his shooting power and charisma in the brand new NBA 2K1 Mamba Forever Edition.



Released on Friday, this special-edition version of 2K’s annual hoops smash has a gorgeous painted cover paying tribute to the legend, plus it comes with loads of bonus in-game content: Kobe shoes and jerseys, not to mention a bunch of currency, boosts, and other benefits.

The PlayStation 4 version is already $10 off at Amazon, plus you’ll be able to download the digital PlayStation 5 version free when it launches with the console later this year. Just be sure to drop a “Kobe!” the next time you fling some improbable beauty at the rim.