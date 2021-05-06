Yee-Haw: The $120 Collector's Edition of Desperados 3 is Down to $30

Desperados 3 Collector’s Edition (PS4) Screenshot : THQ Nordic

Desperados 3 Collector’s Edition (PS4) | $30 | Amazon

Howdy there, pardner. There’s another cowboy game on sale and I reckon I get to write like this again. Got a problem with that? I’ll knock you right out of your spittoons after I toss you right out of that there saloon window. I don’t know why cowboy life drives me to violence. It’s not right. Fighting is wrong. That’s not why I came to talk to you today. I just wanted to let you know that the collector’s edition of Desperados 3 is on sale for $30, which is a great deal considering that it’s $120 normally. It’s a really cool wild west tactics game where you stealth around, root, and toot. This edition comes with the original soundtrack, some postcards, and a music box. Yeah, that’s right. A music box with different figurines that can stand atop it. It’s a pretty fun bonus. Let’s stop fighting. This town IS big enough for the two of us.