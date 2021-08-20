Yedi Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer | $40 | StackSocial



Air Fryers are such a wild trend, and just when I think its time has passed, a deal like this pops up, and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re on the hunt, this Yedi Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer is 33% off.

This two-quart air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crunchy and evenly cooked. It’s easy to use with just two controls, so all you need to do is set the timer to get cooking. Don’t let the size fool you; it can reach temperatures up to 400 degrees for ultimate crispness. Although it might seem small, it can handle quite a bit of food at one time, so if you’re thinking of making a ton of french fries, the Trudy can take it. There’s auto-shutoff, so no fear about accidentally leaving it on, but it can cook up to thirty minutes. It’s simple to use for frying and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once you get this appliance in your kitchen. It’s easy to clean out and won’t take up a lot of space on a cramped countertop.

This will ship for $3.

