It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Yamaha's Surround Sound-Simulating Sound Bar Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.4K
1
Save
Yamaha YAS-207BL | $162 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Yamaha YAS-207BL | $162 | Amazon

Get all the benefits of a surround sound system with this heavily discounted Yamaha YAS-207BL. This particular sound bar and subwoofer package was one of the first to make use Dolby DTS Virtual:X tech which bounces sound off your walls to simulate satellite speakers. This usually sells for around $230, so this $162 price tag is a terrific deal.

If you’re still using the built-in speakers on your television, it’s time to upgrade. I mean, don’t you think you deserve The Mandelorian deserves a better viewing experience?

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Pick Up a Free Copy of Minecraft With the Purchase of a Brand New Nintendo Switch, Right Now
The 10 Best Deals of November 15, 2019
Double Up On Flannel During This Jachs's Sale and Get Two Flannels For $69

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts