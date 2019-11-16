Yamaha's Surround Sound-Simulating Sound Bar Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Yamaha YAS-207BL | $162 | Amazon

Get all the benefits of a surround sound system with this heavily discounted Yamaha YAS-207BL. This particular sound bar and subwoofer package was one of the first to make use Dolby DTS Virtual:X tech which bounces sound off your walls to simulat e satellite speakers. This usually sells for around $230, so this $162 price tag is a terrific deal.

If you’re still using the built-in speakers on your television, it’s time to upgrade. I mean, don’t you think you deserve The Mandelorian deserves a better viewing experience?