Setting up a surround sound system can seem daunting, but this Yamaha box set includes everything you need (except speaker wire) for $350, an all-time low. That gets you a 5.1 channel receiver with 4K passthrough, five individual speakers, and a 1000W subwoofer.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Yamaha's $350 "Home Theater In a Box" Has Everything You Need For Surround Sound
Setting up a surround sound system can seem daunting, but this Yamaha box set includes everything you need (except speaker wire) for $350, an all-time low. That gets you a 5.1 channel receiver with 4K passthrough, five individual speakers, and a 1000W subwoofer.