Yamaha YHT-4930UBL Home Theater in a Box | $350 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Setting up a surround sound system can seem daunting, but this Yamaha box set includes everything you need (except speaker wire) for $350, an all-time low. That gets you a 5.1 channel receiver with 4K passthrough, five individual speakers, and a 1000W subwoofer.