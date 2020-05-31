Y'all, Look At This Adorable $8 Game Boy Color Lunch Box

Gameboy Leather Lunch Box (Pink) E75HZ37W Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Gameboy Leather Lunch Box (Pink) | $8 | Amazon | Use code E75HZ37W

LOOK AT THIS. THIS IS SO CUTE. IT’S A PINK GAME BOY COLOR LUNCH BOX. And with code E75HZ37W, you can get this SUPER ADORABLE LUNCH BOX for just $8! It’s a bit more than just a cute novelty too, as reviews suggest that it’s actually a good lunch box for keeping your food cool. AND IT’S JUST SO CUTE.

There are a couple caveats, though. First, the code only works for the pink lunchbox. I’m a bit sad I can’t get the iconic purple color lunchbox for $8, but the pink one is plenty cute. Also, these lunch boxes are made with leather, so those that live the complete vegetarian or vegan lifestyle will not be able to grab one.

But if those don’t bother you, you have until June 7th (or until it sells out) to grab one!