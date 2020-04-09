It's all consuming.
Y'all, Bellesa Boutique Is Giving Away Vibrators So It's Time To Get Your Freak On (With Yourself)

Bellesa Vibrator Giveaway | Bellesa Boutique

Ok y’all. We know quarantine has been long, and it’s certainly has been lonely. Especially during the night. All of a sudden, all of your baes on the hotline are in their homes, not able to visit (for the greater good!), but that just means you have an even larger itch to scratch. Luckily, Bellesa has come through with the best fucking deal ever — they’re just...giving away a selection of vibrators FOR FREE. YES, you heard me. Free. They’re partnering with Womanizer to get everyone off (safely) throughout the COVID-19 crisis. So, I would try my luck and get an amazing vibe to take you to your peak without ever leaving your home. Orgasms during social distancing are what you make it (literally). Enter the give away and get off (over and over again)! And while you’re there, definitely check out the not-free collection, it’s dope, too!

