It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is Down to $40 and I Promise I'm Not Mad About it Even Though I Just Bought it at Full Price

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Blyber Weekend
Blyber WeekendKinja DealsDealsAmazon Dealscyber monday dealscyber mondayholiday 2020
525
Save
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) | $40 | Amazon Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Xbox) | $40 | Amazon
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) | $40 | Amazon
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Xbox) | $40 | Amazon
Screenshot: Sega
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) | $40 | Amazon
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Xbox) | $40 | Amazon

Advertisement

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $40 at Amazon, which is a very low price considering it just came out a few weeks ago. Personally, I just bought the game a few days ago for $60. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $40. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait, like, two weeks. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get 12 Months of Switch Online and a Nintendo-Branded 128GB MicroSD Card at Best Buy for $35

Stay Cozy at Home This Winter With up To 50% off Classic and New Board Games

Shop Black Friday Deals on Apple, LEGO, Always Pan, PS4 Games, Amazon, and More

Buy, Try, and Window Shop the Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals to Make Your Dream Home a Reality