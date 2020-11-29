Yakuza: Like a Dragon is Down to $40 and I Promise I'm Not Mad About it Even Though I Just Bought it at Full Price

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) | $40 | Amazon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Xbox ) | $40 | Amazon

Advertisement

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $40 at Amazon, which is a very low price considering it just came out a few weeks ago. P ersonally, I just bought the game a few days ago for $60. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $40. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait, like, two weeks. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.